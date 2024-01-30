A former teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a boy at a Brighton school in the 1990s, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 30 January).

The force issued an appeal for witnesses and information as the 71-year-old suspect was released on police bail.

The arrest follows claims by four former pupils at St Aubyn’s, an independent school, in High Street, Rottingdean.

The prep school closed in 2013 and much of the site is now newly built housing.

Sussex Police said: “Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into reports of non-recent sexual abuse at a school in Rottingdean.

“Four men have reported being sexually assaulted as children by a teacher at the now closed St Aubyn’s School, in Rottingdean, between 1990 and 1995.

“A 71-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of gross indecency with a child and interviewed under caution.

“He has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

“Officers are asking anyone who has information that could support the investigation, particularly pupils and staff at St Aubyn’s School around that time, to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Boundless.”