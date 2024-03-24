Firefighters were called out to put out another bin lorry blaze which investigators believe may have been caused by a lithium battery.

Lithium batteries have been blamed for a growing number of fires recently, in Brighton and elsewhere.

Brighton and Hove City Council and fire chiefs have urged people not to throw them out with their rubbish but to dispose of them separately – for recent reports about the dangers, click here, here and here.

The fire service said on Thursday morning: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.52am on Thursday 21 March to reports of a refuse lorry fire on Grand Avenue, Hove.

“Three fire engines were called to the incident from Hove and Preston Circus as well as the Technical Rescue Unit.

“Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area and local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“As of 10.37am crews are using four breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose-reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

“Steady progress is being made and there are no reports of any casualties.

“Please continue to avoid the area and, if local, keep windows and doors closed.

“As of 11.42am the fire has been extinguished.”

“Early indications are the fire was accidental, believed to be caused by a lithium battery in the load.”