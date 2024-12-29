As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

The saga of the Montreal Arms pub took a new twist when owner Charlie Southall – who last year “vandalised” its green tiles – submitted two sets of plans to renovate it – one to turn it into a cafe, and one to keep it as a pub.

Later in the year, the former was rejected and the latter approved with strict conditions – and he appealed both decisions, and then withdrew the applications at the eleventh hour.

An enforcement notice requiring the tiles be replaced is still in force and the council is considering its options. Meanwhile, the pub continues to rot.

A man died in a basement flat fire in Brighton on the A23. A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder – after an investigation, police took no further action.

Meanwhile, a developer submitted a fourth bid to convert a pub whch closed after a mass brawl and stabbing into flatsf. It was approved in October.

Tensions over the Israel/Palestine conflict came to a head on campus when armed police were called to alleged threats to kill made during a row about Gaza.

A brewery announced plans to open a taproom and food market on a Brighton site where previous plans for offices met a storm of opposition from people worried about the music venue next door.

Hisbe went bust owing employees, the taxman and a huge list of local suppliers more than £1 million.

A tiny plot of land between two houses has sold for almost quarter of a million pounds at auction.