2020 concerts – 20 Brighton gigs causing a stir
There are already hundreds of concerts planned to take place right across the city of Brighton & Hove for 2020. The events will be happening in small, medium and large venues from January to December and across many genres.
Brighton is such a buoyant place with many exciting acts wanting to perform here. But quite often concerts can throw up a clash of dates, so your nights out have to be carefully planned for the best results.
Some concert announcements can certainly create a bigger buzz around the place than others. To that end, we have selected a mere 20 up-and-coming events from the first half of 2020 that at this moment in time have got that x-factor. These are listed in date order and all carry a link to our preview article (for further information) and also a link for you to purchase your tickets. Good luck!
Artist: Georgia
Date: Friday 10th January 2020
Venue: Resident Music (in store performance)
Preview Article
Tickets
Artists: ‘Triptych’ (9 local acts over 3 days)
Date: Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th January 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets
Artists: Kaiser Chiefs + Razorlight + Life
Date: Thursday 30th January 2020
Venue: Brighton Centre
Preview Article
Tickets
Wire
Date: Saturday 1st February 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article Tickets
Artist: Wife Swap USA
Date: Saturday 8th February 2020
Venue: The Rossi Bar
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: BlackWaters
Date: Monday 10th February 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Automatic
Date: Tuesday 11th February 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: DITZ
Date: Friday 21st February 2020
Venue: The Prince Albert
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Thumper
Date: Saturday 7th March 2020
Venue: Patterns
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Altered Images
Date: Saturday 21st March 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article
Tickets
Artists: ‘Hidden Herd’ Mini-Festival (12 new artists!)
Date: Saturday 21st March 2020
Venue: Patterns
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: The Boomtown Rats
Date: Thursday 26th March 2020
Venue: Brighton Dome
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Dreadzone
Date: Saturday 28th March 2020
Venue: Concorde 2
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Hinds
Date: Monday 13th April 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Juniore
Date: Thursday 16th April 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Simple Minds
Date: Monday 20th April 2020
Venue: Brighton Centre
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: 808 State
Date: Friday 24th April 2020
Venue: Concorde 2
Preview Article
Tickets
Artists: ‘The Great Escape’ (100’s of new artists!)
Date: Wednesday 13th to Saturday 16th May 2020
Venue: Many venues across Brighton & Hove
Preview Article
Tickets
Artist: Antipole + The Pink Diamond Revue
Date: Saturday 30th May 2020
Venue: Green Door Store
Preview Article (to follow)
Tickets
Artists: The Undertones + Hugh Cornwell
Date: Saturday 6th June 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article
Tickets
