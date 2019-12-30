brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
2020 concerts – 20 Brighton gigs causing a stir

Posted On 30 Dec 2019
Concert photograph taken in Brighton in 2019 (pic Cris Watkins Photography)

There are already hundreds of concerts planned to take place right across the city of Brighton & Hove for 2020. The events will be happening in small, medium and large venues from January to December and across many genres.

Brighton is such a buoyant place with many exciting acts wanting to perform here. But quite often concerts can throw up a clash of dates, so your nights out have to be carefully planned for the best results.

Some concert announcements can certainly create a bigger buzz around the place than others. To that end, we have selected a mere 20 up-and-coming events from the first half of 2020 that at this moment in time have got that x-factor. These are listed in date order and all carry a link to our preview article (for further information) and also a link for you to purchase your tickets. Good luck!

Artist: Georgia
Date: Friday 10th January 2020
Venue: Resident Music (in store performance)
Preview Article
Tickets

Artists: ‘Triptych’ (9 local acts over 3 days)
Date: Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th January 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets

Artists: Kaiser Chiefs + Razorlight + Life
Date: Thursday 30th January 2020
Venue: Brighton Centre
Preview Article
Tickets

Wire
Date: Saturday 1st February 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article                                                                                                                                           Tickets

Artist: Wife Swap USA
Date: Saturday 8th February 2020
Venue: The Rossi Bar
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: BlackWaters
Date: Monday 10th February 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Automatic
Date: Tuesday 11th February 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: DITZ
Date: Friday 21st February 2020
Venue: The Prince Albert
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Thumper
Date: Saturday 7th March 2020
Venue: Patterns
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Altered Images
Date: Saturday 21st March 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article
Tickets

Artists: ‘Hidden Herd’ Mini-Festival (12 new artists!)
Date: Saturday 21st March 2020
Venue: Patterns
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: The Boomtown Rats
Date: Thursday 26th March 2020
Venue: Brighton Dome
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Dreadzone
Date: Saturday 28th March 2020
Venue: Concorde 2
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Hinds
Date: Monday 13th April 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Juniore
Date: Thursday 16th April 2020
Venue: The Hope & Ruin
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Simple Minds
Date: Monday 20th April 2020
Venue: Brighton Centre
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: 808 State
Date: Friday 24th April 2020
Venue: Concorde 2
Preview Article
Tickets

Artists: ‘The Great Escape’ (100’s of new artists!)
Date: Wednesday 13th to Saturday 16th May 2020
Venue: Many venues across Brighton & Hove
Preview Article
Tickets

Artist: Antipole + The Pink Diamond Revue
Date: Saturday 30th May 2020
Venue: Green Door Store
Preview Article (to follow)
Tickets

Artists: The Undertones + Hugh Cornwell
Date: Saturday 6th June 2020
Venue: Chalk
Preview Article
Tickets

Festival photo taken in Brighton in 2019 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography)

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

Top tips for a happy and healthy Brighton Pride

Posted On03 Aug 2019

