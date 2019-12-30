2020 concerts – 20 Brighton gigs causing a stir

There are already hundreds of concerts planned to take place right across the city of Brighton & Hove for 2020. The events will be happening in small, medium and large venues from January to December and across many genres.

Brighton is such a buoyant place with many exciting acts wanting to perform here. But quite often concerts can throw up a clash of dates, so your nights out have to be carefully planned for the best results.

Some concert announcements can certainly create a bigger buzz around the place than others. To that end, we have selected a mere 20 up-and-coming events from the first half of 2020 that at this moment in time have got that x-factor. These are listed in date order and all carry a link to our preview article (for further information) and also a link for you to purchase your tickets. Good luck!

Artist: Georgia

Date: Friday 10th January 2020

Venue: Resident Music (in store performance)

Preview Article

Tickets

Artists: ‘Triptych’ (9 local acts over 3 days)

Date: Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th January 2020

Venue: The Hope & Ruin

Preview Article

Tickets

Artists: Kaiser Chiefs + Razorlight + Life

Date: Thursday 30th January 2020

Venue: Brighton Centre

Preview Article

Tickets

Wire

Date: Saturday 1st February 2020

Venue: Chalk

Preview Article Tickets

Artist: Wife Swap USA

Date: Saturday 8th February 2020

Venue: The Rossi Bar

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: BlackWaters

Date: Monday 10th February 2020

Venue: The Hope & Ruin

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Automatic

Date: Tuesday 11th February 2020

Venue: The Hope & Ruin

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: DITZ

Date: Friday 21st February 2020

Venue: The Prince Albert

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Thumper

Date: Saturday 7th March 2020

Venue: Patterns

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Altered Images

Date: Saturday 21st March 2020

Venue: Chalk

Preview Article

Tickets

Artists: ‘Hidden Herd’ Mini-Festival (12 new artists!)

Date: Saturday 21st March 2020

Venue: Patterns

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: The Boomtown Rats

Date: Thursday 26th March 2020

Venue: Brighton Dome

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Dreadzone

Date: Saturday 28th March 2020

Venue: Concorde 2

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Hinds

Date: Monday 13th April 2020

Venue: Chalk

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Juniore

Date: Thursday 16th April 2020

Venue: The Hope & Ruin

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Simple Minds

Date: Monday 20th April 2020

Venue: Brighton Centre

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: 808 State

Date: Friday 24th April 2020

Venue: Concorde 2

Preview Article

Tickets

Artists: ‘The Great Escape’ (100’s of new artists!)

Date: Wednesday 13th to Saturday 16th May 2020

Venue: Many venues across Brighton & Hove

Preview Article

Tickets

Artist: Antipole + The Pink Diamond Revue

Date: Saturday 30th May 2020

Venue: Green Door Store

Preview Article (to follow)

Tickets

Artists: The Undertones + Hugh Cornwell

Date: Saturday 6th June 2020

Venue: Chalk

Preview Article

Tickets

