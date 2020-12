‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year – 2020’

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have managed to attend a decent number of gigs this year, despite the current Covid restrictions. A majority of our reviewers and photographers have picked out their own ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’. You can read our reviews of the concerts highlighted in blue text below. And so without further ado, here goes. …..enjoy!

Andrew Murphy (reviewer)

1. THE GALA – Midway Café, Boston, (USA), Saturday 7th March

2. POGUETRY IN MOTION – City Winery, Boston, (USA), Thursday 5th March

3. HOTWAX – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Wednesday 4th November

4. JULIAN COPE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 7th February

5. KID KAPICHI – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Friday 30th October

Andy S (photographer)

1. SUPERGRASS – Alexandra Palace, London, Friday 6th March

2. INHALER – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 17th February

3. BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 15th January

4. JULIAN COPE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 7th February

5. MIDGE URE – Theatre Royal, Brighton, Saturday 22nd February

Cris Watkins (photographer and reviewer)

1. BACKYARD BABIES – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London, Saturday 1st February

2. THUMPER – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 7th March

3. RISKEE & THE RIDICULER – The Underworld, Camden, London, Saturday 25th January

4. KIEFER SUTHERLAND – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 21st February

5. CROSSFAITH – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 3rd Marc

David McLean (reviewer)

1. THE WANTS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 4th March

2. THE INTERRUPTERS – Kentish Town Forum, London, Friday 7th February

3. AUTOMATIC – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Tuesday 11th February

4. DRY CLEANING – Green Door Store, Brighton, Friday 28th February

5. DIRT ROYAL – Shortt’s Bar, Brighton, Friday 21st August

Guy Christie (photographer)

1. DIIV – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 29th February

2. THE WANTS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 4th March

3. PINS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Thursday 20th February

4. LIZ LAWRENCE – Prince Albert, Brighton, Tuesday 18th February

5. WIRE – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 1st February

Mark Kelly (reviewer)

1. JULIAN COPE – Barbican, London, Saturday 8th February

2. AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF THE DEAD + ALEX HENRY FOSTER – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 29th February

3. FONTAINES D.C. – Rockaway Beach Festival, Butlins, Bognor Regis, Saturday 12th January

4. THE MURDER CAPITAL – Camden Electric Ballroom, London, Friday 21st February

5. LIZ LAWRENCE – Prince Albert, Brighton, Tuesday 18th February

Martin J. Fuller (proofreader and reviewer)

1. KAISER CHIEFS – Brighton Centre, Thursday 30th January

2. THE ORIELLES – Chalk, Brighton, Sunday 1st March

3. THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS + YUMI & THE WEATHER + BAKK LAMP FALL + IMMERSION – Brighton Dome, Saturday 17th October

4. WILLIAM DOYLE – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Sunday 23rd February

5. BLACKWATERS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Monday 10th February

Michael Hundertmark (photographer and reviewer)

1. THE MYSTERINES – The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, Wednesday 26th February

2. POLIÇA – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 12th February

3. STEREOPHONICS – Brighton Centre, Monday 2nd March

4. THE HU – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 8th February

5. BLACK HONEY + OPUS KINK – Green Door Store, Brighton, Wednesday 29th January

Mike Burnell (photographer)

1. BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 15th January

2. GEORGIA – Resident, Brighton, Friday 10th January

3. DITZ + LIBRALIBRA + LAMBRINI GIRLS + WIFE SWAP USA – Brighton Dome, Saturday 24th October

4. KEANE – Eridge Park, Tunbridge Wells, Saturday 19th September

5. KIEFER SUTHERLAND – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 21st February

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor, photographer and reviewer)

1. WIFE SWAP USA + MONAKIS – Rossi Bar, Brighton, Saturday 8th February

2. DITZ + WIFE SWAP USA – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Friday 21st February

3. THUMPER – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 7th March

4. BLACK FUTURES – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 3rd March

5. TVAM + JAPANESE TELEVISION + IMMERSION – All Saints Centre, Lewes, Saturday 18th January

Phil Newton (photographer)

1. MADONNA – London Palladium, Thursday 6th February

2. GEORGIA – Resident, Brighton, Friday 10th January

3. THE BIG MOON – Resident, Brighton, Sunday 12th January

4. YUMI & THE WEATHER – The Brunswick, Hove, Friday 4th December

5. LIBRALIBRA + DITZ + LAMBRINI GIRLS + WIFE SWAP USA – Brighton Dome, Saturday 24th October

Rachel Griffin (reviewer)

1. THE TESKEY BROTHERS – Shepherds Bush Empire, London, Thursday 23rd January

2. IRISH MYTHEN – AMAUK Showcase, Hackney, London, Tuesday 28th January

3. BETH HART – Brighton Dome, Wednesday 5th February

4. BLACK PUMAS – Islington Town Hall, London, Friday 7th February

5. LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY – Brighton Dome, Tuesday 25th February

Richie Nice (reviewer)

1. WITCHDOKTORS – Undercover Festival, Woking, Saturday 7th March

2. BOWLING FOR SOUP – Brighton Centre, Saturday 15th February

3. JULIAN COPE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 7th February

4. BEN OTTEWELL (GOMEZ) – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Sunday 6th September

5. HOTWAX – The Piper, St Leonards-On-Sea, Wednesday 4th November

Sara-Louise Bowrey (photographer and reviewer)

1. KID KAPICHI – Hastings Fat Tuesday launch party, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, Friday 21st February

2. WIFE SWAP USA – Rossi Bar, Brighton, Saturday 8th February

3. FRANK TURNER – Clapham Grand, London, Friday 28th July

4. BUDDHA TRIANGLE + SOMEONE ANYONE – Hastings Pier, Friday 14th August

5. DUBIOZA KOLEKTIV – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 14th February

Sonny Tyler (reviewer)

1. THE BOYS + MENACE – The Con Club, Lewes, Friday 10th January

2. HIATUS + ANTHRAX (UK) + HAGAR THE WOMB – Kopi, Berlin (Germany), Friday 28th February

3. EXITSTANCE – Grow Your Own Fest, Overdrive Studios, London, Saturday 14th March

4. THE HU – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 8th February

5. GEORGIA – Resident, Brighton, Friday 10th January