brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Top 50 Music Album Releases of 2020

Posted On 30 Dec 2020 at 9:10 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The Brighton & Hove News Music Editor has compiled a list of this year’s Top 50 favourite album releases. We have looked well beyond the obvious choices and have selected no doubt quite a number of surprises. They are shown in release date order. Enjoy and investigate………

1. GEORGIA – SEEKING THRILLS
Released 10th January on Domino
Brighton & Hove News gig review

Georgia: Seeking Thrills Album Review | Pitchfork

 

xmas collections

2. PET SHOP BOYS – HOTSPOT
Released 24th January on Kobalt Music Recordings

PET SHOP BOYS Hotspot – Southbound Records

 

3. WIRE – MIND HIVE
Released 24th January on Pinkflag
Brighton & Hove News gig review

The Quietus | Reviews | Wire

 

4. GRIMES – MISS ANTHROPOCENE
Released 21st February on 4AD

Grimes: Miss Anthropocene Album Review | Pitchfork

 

5. JAPANESE TELEVISION – I & II COMPILATION
Released 28th February on Tip Top Recordings
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

6. JUNIORE – UN DEUX TROIS
Released 28th February on Le Phonographe
Brighton & Hove News gig review

UN DEUX TROIS | Juniore

 

7. PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES – FUCTIFANO
Released 6th March on Arising Empire
Brighton & Hove News gig review

REVIEW: PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES - FUCTIFANO (2020) - Maximum Volume Music

 

8. THE BOOMTOWN RATS – CITIZENS OF BOOMTOWN
Released 13th March on BMG

The Boomtown Rats: Citizens of Boomtown review – nostalgia and toe-curling currentness | Pop and rock | The Guardian

 

9. THUMPER – AD NAUSEAM (TOUR EXCLUSIVE)
Released 16th March on Reckless Records
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

10. THE SLOW READERS CLUB – THE JOY OF THE RETURN
Released 20th March on Modern Sky UK
Brighton & Hove News gig review

The Slow Readers Club - The Joy of the Return - LP – Rough Trade

 

11. THE CHATS – HIGH RISK BEHAVIOUR
Released 27th March on Bargain Bin Records
Brighton & Hove News gig review

High Risk Behaviour | The Chats

 

12. PURITY RING – WOMB
Released 3rd April on 4AD

4AD

 

13. SCOOTER – I WANT YOU TO STREAM!
Released 3rd April on Sheffield Tunes

 

14. THE LOVELY EGGS – I AM A MORON
Released 3rd April on Egg Records
Brighton & Hove News gig review

The Lovely Eggs - I Am Moron - CD – Rough Trade

 

15. DAVID BOWIE – CHANGESNOWBOWIE
Released 17th April on Parlophone

David Bowie - ChangesNowBowie (RSD 2020) - LP – Rough Trade

 

16. HAZEL ENGLISH – WAKE UP!
Released 24th April on Polyvinyl Records

Hazel English - Wake UP! Review | Indie is not a genre

 

17. AUSTRA – HIRUDIN
Released 1st May on Domino
Brighton & Hove News gig review

Austra: HiRUDiN Album Review | Pitchfork

 

18. THE KVB – LIVE AT LA CIGALE (PARIS 29.01.2020)
Released 1st May on Invada Records
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

19. I BREAK HORSES – WARNINGS
Released 8th May on Bella Union

I Break Horses 'Warnings' Review: Beauty Slowly Emerging From The Ether

 

20. MOBY – ALL VISIBLE OBJECTS
Released 15th May on Little Idiot/Mute

Moby: All Visible Objects Album Review | Pitchfork

 

21. JONTEKNIK – TECTONICS_TOO
Released 29th May on The People’s Electric

 

22. BLANCMANGE – MINDSET
Released 5th June Blanc Check Records
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

23. HINDS – THE PRETTIEST CURSE
Released 5th June on Mom + Pop/Lucky Number
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

24. MOON DUO – ESCAPE (EXPANDED EDITION)
Released 12th June on Sacred Bones
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

25. BUZZCOCKS – SELL YOU EVERYTHING 1991-2014
Released 26th June on Cherry Red Records

Buzzcocks: Sell You Everything (1991-2014) Albums, Singles Rarities, Unreleased, 8CD Boxset - Cherry Red Records

 

26. JESSIE WARE – WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE?
Released 26th June on Virgin

Review: Jessie Ware is the pleasure principal on new album - OkotoksToday.ca

 

27. VARIOUS ARTISTS – WE ARE MACHINE POP 6 (IN MEMORY OF FLORIAN SCHNEIDER)
Released 30th June on Plonk

 

28. BLACK DOLDRUMS – METEMPSYCHOSIS
Released 3rd July on Spinnup
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

29. THE BETHS – JUMP ROPE GAZERS
Released 10th July on Carpark/Rough Trade
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

30. JOY DIVISION – CLOSER (40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)
Released 17th July on Warner

joy division - closer: 40th anniversary edition - resident

31. CLAN OF XYMOX – SPIDER ON THE WALL
Released 24th July on Trisol/Metropolis

 

32. JOHN FOXX AND THE MATHS – HOWL
Released 24th July on Metamatic Records

 

33. FONTAINES D.C. – A HERO’S DEATH
Released 31st July on Partisan/Rough Trade
Brighton & Hove News gig review

Fontaines D.C.: A Hero's Death Album Review | Pitchfork

 

34. THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS – MADE OF RAIN
Released 31st July on Cooking Vinyl
Brighton & Hove News gig review

The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain Album Review | Pitchfork

 

35. MAID OF ACE – LIVE FAST OR DIE
Released 27th August Self Release
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

36. HAIKU HANDS – HAIKU HANDS
Released 10th September on Mad Decent
Brighton & Hove News gig review

Album Review: Haiku Hands – Haiku Hands | Beats Per Minute

 

37. BLUE HAWAII – UNDER 1 HOUSE
Released 25th September on Arbutus Records
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

38. IDLES – ULTRA MONO
Released 25th September on Partisan Records
Brighton & Hove News gig review

Kill Them With Kindness | IDLES

 

39. RAMONES – IT’S ALIVE II
Released 26th September on Sire/Rhino Records

 

40. BATTERY OPERATED ORCHESTRA – YESTERDAY TOMORROW AND YOU
Released 2nd October Self Release
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

41. CHUBBY & THE GANG – SPEED KILLS
Released 8th October on Partisan Records

 

42. SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK – FLAUNT IT (DELUXE EDITION)
Released 9th October on Cherry Red
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

43. ELA MINUS – ACTS OF REBELLION
Released 23rd October on Domino
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

44. ULTRAFLEX – VISIONS OF ULTRAFLEX
Released 30th October on Street Pulse

 

45. SNAPPED ANKLES – 21 METRES TO HEBDEN BRIDGE
Released 6th November on The Leaf Label
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

46. VARIOUS ARTISTS – SEX: TOO FAST TO LIVE TOO YOUNG TO DIE
Released 13th November on Stranger Than Paradise Records

 

47. AK/DK – SHARED PARTICLES
Released 27th November on Little Miss Echo Recordings
Brighton & Hove News gig review

 

48. U2 – BOY (BLACK FRIDAY 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)
Released 27th November on UMC

Boy - 40th Anniversary Edition (black Friday 2020)

 

49. KRAFTWERK – REMIXES
Released 21st December on Kling Klang/Parlophone
Brighton & Hove News gig review

[​IMG]

 

50. IAMWARFACE – THE REMIXES
Released 25th December on IAMWARFACE
Brighton & Hove News gig review

The Top 50 Music Album Releases of 2019 can be viewed HERE.

The Top 50 Music Album Releases of 2018 can be viewed HERE.

The Top 50 Music Album Releases of 2017 can be viewed HERE.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
December 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

Win an £800k dream home – and help Brighton children’s charity

Posted On29 Oct 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com