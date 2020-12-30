Top 50 Music Album Releases of 2020

The Brighton & Hove News Music Editor has compiled a list of this year’s Top 50 favourite album releases. We have looked well beyond the obvious choices and have selected no doubt quite a number of surprises. They are shown in release date order. Enjoy and investigate………

1. GEORGIA – SEEKING THRILLS

Released 10th January on Domino

Brighton & Hove News gig review

2. PET SHOP BOYS – HOTSPOT

Released 24th January on Kobalt Music Recordings

3. WIRE – MIND HIVE

Released 24th January on Pinkflag

Brighton & Hove News gig review

4. GRIMES – MISS ANTHROPOCENE

Released 21st February on 4AD

5. JAPANESE TELEVISION – I & II COMPILATION

Released 28th February on Tip Top Recordings

Brighton & Hove News gig review

6. JUNIORE – UN DEUX TROIS

Released 28th February on Le Phonographe

Brighton & Hove News gig review

7. PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES – FUCTIFANO

Released 6th March on Arising Empire

Brighton & Hove News gig review

8. THE BOOMTOWN RATS – CITIZENS OF BOOMTOWN

Released 13th March on BMG

9. THUMPER – AD NAUSEAM (TOUR EXCLUSIVE)

Released 16th March on Reckless Records

Brighton & Hove News gig review

10. THE SLOW READERS CLUB – THE JOY OF THE RETURN

Released 20th March on Modern Sky UK

Brighton & Hove News gig review

11. THE CHATS – HIGH RISK BEHAVIOUR

Released 27th March on Bargain Bin Records

Brighton & Hove News gig review

12. PURITY RING – WOMB

Released 3rd April on 4AD

13. SCOOTER – I WANT YOU TO STREAM!

Released 3rd April on Sheffield Tunes

14. THE LOVELY EGGS – I AM A MORON

Released 3rd April on Egg Records

Brighton & Hove News gig review

15. DAVID BOWIE – CHANGESNOWBOWIE

Released 17th April on Parlophone

16. HAZEL ENGLISH – WAKE UP!

Released 24th April on Polyvinyl Records

17. AUSTRA – HIRUDIN

Released 1st May on Domino

Brighton & Hove News gig review

18. THE KVB – LIVE AT LA CIGALE (PARIS 29.01.2020)

Released 1st May on Invada Records

Brighton & Hove News gig review

19. I BREAK HORSES – WARNINGS

Released 8th May on Bella Union

20. MOBY – ALL VISIBLE OBJECTS

Released 15th May on Little Idiot/Mute

21. JONTEKNIK – TECTONICS_TOO

Released 29th May on The People’s Electric

22. BLANCMANGE – MINDSET

Released 5th June Blanc Check Records

Brighton & Hove News gig review

23. HINDS – THE PRETTIEST CURSE

Released 5th June on Mom + Pop/Lucky Number

Brighton & Hove News gig review

24. MOON DUO – ESCAPE (EXPANDED EDITION)

Released 12th June on Sacred Bones

Brighton & Hove News gig review

25. BUZZCOCKS – SELL YOU EVERYTHING 1991-2014

Released 26th June on Cherry Red Records

26. JESSIE WARE – WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE?

Released 26th June on Virgin

27. VARIOUS ARTISTS – WE ARE MACHINE POP 6 (IN MEMORY OF FLORIAN SCHNEIDER)

Released 30th June on Plonk

28. BLACK DOLDRUMS – METEMPSYCHOSIS

Released 3rd July on Spinnup

Brighton & Hove News gig review

29. THE BETHS – JUMP ROPE GAZERS

Released 10th July on Carpark/Rough Trade

Brighton & Hove News gig review

30. JOY DIVISION – CLOSER (40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

Released 17th July on Warner

31. CLAN OF XYMOX – SPIDER ON THE WALL

Released 24th July on Trisol/Metropolis

32. JOHN FOXX AND THE MATHS – HOWL

Released 24th July on Metamatic Records

33. FONTAINES D.C. – A HERO’S DEATH

Released 31st July on Partisan/Rough Trade

Brighton & Hove News gig review

34. THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS – MADE OF RAIN

Released 31st July on Cooking Vinyl

Brighton & Hove News gig review

35. MAID OF ACE – LIVE FAST OR DIE

Released 27th August Self Release

Brighton & Hove News gig review

36. HAIKU HANDS – HAIKU HANDS

Released 10th September on Mad Decent

Brighton & Hove News gig review

37. BLUE HAWAII – UNDER 1 HOUSE

Released 25th September on Arbutus Records

Brighton & Hove News gig review

38. IDLES – ULTRA MONO

Released 25th September on Partisan Records

Brighton & Hove News gig review

39. RAMONES – IT’S ALIVE II

Released 26th September on Sire/Rhino Records

40. BATTERY OPERATED ORCHESTRA – YESTERDAY TOMORROW AND YOU

Released 2nd October Self Release

Brighton & Hove News gig review

41. CHUBBY & THE GANG – SPEED KILLS

Released 8th October on Partisan Records

42. SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK – FLAUNT IT (DELUXE EDITION)

Released 9th October on Cherry Red

Brighton & Hove News gig review

43. ELA MINUS – ACTS OF REBELLION

Released 23rd October on Domino

Brighton & Hove News gig review

44. ULTRAFLEX – VISIONS OF ULTRAFLEX

Released 30th October on Street Pulse

45. SNAPPED ANKLES – 21 METRES TO HEBDEN BRIDGE

Released 6th November on The Leaf Label

Brighton & Hove News gig review

46. VARIOUS ARTISTS – SEX: TOO FAST TO LIVE TOO YOUNG TO DIE

Released 13th November on Stranger Than Paradise Records

47. AK/DK – SHARED PARTICLES

Released 27th November on Little Miss Echo Recordings

Brighton & Hove News gig review

48. U2 – BOY (BLACK FRIDAY 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

Released 27th November on UMC

49. KRAFTWERK – REMIXES

Released 21st December on Kling Klang/Parlophone

Brighton & Hove News gig review

50. IAMWARFACE – THE REMIXES

Released 25th December on IAMWARFACE

Brighton & Hove News gig review

