Top 50 Music Album Releases of 2020
The Brighton & Hove News Music Editor has compiled a list of this year’s Top 50 favourite album releases. We have looked well beyond the obvious choices and have selected no doubt quite a number of surprises. They are shown in release date order. Enjoy and investigate………
1. GEORGIA – SEEKING THRILLS
Released 10th January on Domino
2. PET SHOP BOYS – HOTSPOT
Released 24th January on Kobalt Music Recordings
3. WIRE – MIND HIVE
Released 24th January on Pinkflag
4. GRIMES – MISS ANTHROPOCENE
Released 21st February on 4AD
5. JAPANESE TELEVISION – I & II COMPILATION
Released 28th February on Tip Top Recordings
6. JUNIORE – UN DEUX TROIS
Released 28th February on Le Phonographe
7. PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES – FUCTIFANO
Released 6th March on Arising Empire
8. THE BOOMTOWN RATS – CITIZENS OF BOOMTOWN
Released 13th March on BMG
9. THUMPER – AD NAUSEAM (TOUR EXCLUSIVE)
Released 16th March on Reckless Records
10. THE SLOW READERS CLUB – THE JOY OF THE RETURN
Released 20th March on Modern Sky UK
11. THE CHATS – HIGH RISK BEHAVIOUR
Released 27th March on Bargain Bin Records
12. PURITY RING – WOMB
Released 3rd April on 4AD
13. SCOOTER – I WANT YOU TO STREAM!
Released 3rd April on Sheffield Tunes
14. THE LOVELY EGGS – I AM A MORON
Released 3rd April on Egg Records
15. DAVID BOWIE – CHANGESNOWBOWIE
Released 17th April on Parlophone
16. HAZEL ENGLISH – WAKE UP!
Released 24th April on Polyvinyl Records
17. AUSTRA – HIRUDIN
Released 1st May on Domino
18. THE KVB – LIVE AT LA CIGALE (PARIS 29.01.2020)
Released 1st May on Invada Records
19. I BREAK HORSES – WARNINGS
Released 8th May on Bella Union
20. MOBY – ALL VISIBLE OBJECTS
Released 15th May on Little Idiot/Mute
21. JONTEKNIK – TECTONICS_TOO
Released 29th May on The People’s Electric
22. BLANCMANGE – MINDSET
Released 5th June Blanc Check Records
23. HINDS – THE PRETTIEST CURSE
Released 5th June on Mom + Pop/Lucky Number
24. MOON DUO – ESCAPE (EXPANDED EDITION)
Released 12th June on Sacred Bones
25. BUZZCOCKS – SELL YOU EVERYTHING 1991-2014
Released 26th June on Cherry Red Records
26. JESSIE WARE – WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE?
Released 26th June on Virgin
27. VARIOUS ARTISTS – WE ARE MACHINE POP 6 (IN MEMORY OF FLORIAN SCHNEIDER)
Released 30th June on Plonk
28. BLACK DOLDRUMS – METEMPSYCHOSIS
Released 3rd July on Spinnup
29. THE BETHS – JUMP ROPE GAZERS
Released 10th July on Carpark/Rough Trade
30. JOY DIVISION – CLOSER (40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)
Released 17th July on Warner
31. CLAN OF XYMOX – SPIDER ON THE WALL
Released 24th July on Trisol/Metropolis
32. JOHN FOXX AND THE MATHS – HOWL
Released 24th July on Metamatic Records
33. FONTAINES D.C. – A HERO’S DEATH
Released 31st July on Partisan/Rough Trade
34. THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS – MADE OF RAIN
Released 31st July on Cooking Vinyl
35. MAID OF ACE – LIVE FAST OR DIE
Released 27th August Self Release
36. HAIKU HANDS – HAIKU HANDS
Released 10th September on Mad Decent
37. BLUE HAWAII – UNDER 1 HOUSE
Released 25th September on Arbutus Records
38. IDLES – ULTRA MONO
Released 25th September on Partisan Records
39. RAMONES – IT’S ALIVE II
Released 26th September on Sire/Rhino Records
40. BATTERY OPERATED ORCHESTRA – YESTERDAY TOMORROW AND YOU
Released 2nd October Self Release
41. CHUBBY & THE GANG – SPEED KILLS
Released 8th October on Partisan Records
42. SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK – FLAUNT IT (DELUXE EDITION)
Released 9th October on Cherry Red
43. ELA MINUS – ACTS OF REBELLION
Released 23rd October on Domino
44. ULTRAFLEX – VISIONS OF ULTRAFLEX
Released 30th October on Street Pulse
45. SNAPPED ANKLES – 21 METRES TO HEBDEN BRIDGE
Released 6th November on The Leaf Label
46. VARIOUS ARTISTS – SEX: TOO FAST TO LIVE TOO YOUNG TO DIE
Released 13th November on Stranger Than Paradise Records
47. AK/DK – SHARED PARTICLES
Released 27th November on Little Miss Echo Recordings
48. U2 – BOY (BLACK FRIDAY 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)
Released 27th November on UMC
49. KRAFTWERK – REMIXES
Released 21st December on Kling Klang/Parlophone
50. IAMWARFACE – THE REMIXES
Released 25th December on IAMWARFACE
