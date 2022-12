2022 – 52 weeks of gigging (part three)

It’s fair to say that 2022 has been a truly fabulous year for live music in Brighton, Sussex and beyond.

The Brighton & Hove News have endeavoured to cover as many live music performances as possible. We have witnessed no less than 1166 live music sets during the year. A majority of which focused on the local Brighton music scene going down at our treasured grassroots music venues. But obviously not forgetting the national and international artists, as well as the various festivals that take place throughout the year.

As a special celebration, we have put together this four part week-by-week article of what we covered and had the extremely difficult task of selecting just one photo for each week. You can click on each one to read the review of that event. So without further ado, let’s celebrate July, August and September 2022…..

Week 27: 2nd to 8th July

TANGERINECAT + LEG PUPPY + THE PINK DIAMOND REVUE – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 2.7.22

THE ROLLING STONES + SAM FENDER + COURTNEY BARNETT + CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM + THE DINNER PARTY + FEET – HYDE PARK, LONDON 3.7.22

NANCY & THE DOLLS + CLEM BURKE & THE SPLIT SQUAD – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 8.7.22

Week 28: 9th to 15th July

PROJECTOR + ELLiS⋆D + THE FAMOUS PEOPLE – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 9.7.22

Week 29: 16th to 22nd July

ROGER DALTREY + LESLIE MENDELSON – LONDON PALLADIUM 17.7.22

WORKING MEN’S CLUB – KOMEDIA BRIGHTON 20.7.22

FATBOY SLIM – BRIGHTON BEACH 21 & 22.7.22

SEX PISTOLS EXPOSÉ + THE LIMEYS – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 22.7.22

Week 30: 23rd to 29th July

SUNNBRELLA + TAPIR! + MINIMAL SCHLAGER – PAPER DRESS VINTAGE, HACKNEY, LONDON 29.7.22

THE SELECTER + DAKKA SKANKS – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 29.7.22

Week 31: 30th July to 5th August

TRANSMISSION THE SOUND OF JOY DIVISION + THE VELVETS – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 30.7.22

WILKO JOHNSON BAND + NINE BELOW ZERO – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 30.7.22

DRONGOS FOR EUROPE + SUZI MOON + LITTERBUG + VULPYNES + GEOFFREY OI!COTT + SUBALTERNOS – THE TACHE ROCK CLUB, THE ROSE & CROWN, BLACKPOOL 3.8.22

GENTLEMAN’S DUB CLUB – ST PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 4.8.22

TALISMAN + PANIC SHACK + RADICAL DANCE FACTION + THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS + SKIDS + LEVELLERS + THE BOYS + CIRCLE JERKS + STEVE IGNORANT’S SLICE OF LIFE + HAWKWIND + SPIZZENERGI + MISTY IN ROOTS + KNIFE CLUB + DREADZONE WITH EMILY CAPELL + SINFUL MAGGIE + WONK UNIT + SVETLANAS + SUZI MOON + MILLIE MANDERS AND THE SHUTUP + ON THE HUH – ‘REBELLION FESTIVAL’, WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL & PROMENADE, BLACKPOOL 4.8.22

NICK HEYWARD & HIS BAND + THE LAPELS – ST PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 5.8.22

THE OUTCASTS + THE RAMONAS + THE LOVELY EGGS + SHAM 69 + STEVE IGNORANT CRASS SET + THE STRANGLERS + DON LETTS + SUBHUMANS + THE BLOCKHEADS + ALTERNATIVE + UNDERTONES + TURTLES JR + SLAUGHTER BITE BACK + SKIDS + MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE + FROM THE JAM + TOYAH + INFA RIOT + JILTED JOHN + NEWTOWN NEUROTICS + THE VAPORS – ‘REBELLION FESTIVAL’, WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL & PROMENADE, BLACKPOOL 5.8.22

Week 32: 6th to 12th August

CHRISTINA AGUILERA + ELLA HENDERSON + TODRICK HALL + RAYE + BIMINI + L DEVINE + CALL ME LOOP + TIA KOFI + SNOW WHITE TRASH – ‘PRIDE’, PRESTON PARK, BRIGHTON 6.8.22

BOB VYLAN + JOHN + GRANDMA’S HOUSE + SEX GANG CHILDREN + THE CHISEL + THE GODFATHERS + THE EXPLOITED + GARY NUMAN + THE REZILLOS + DISCHARGE + PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT + GBH + THE UPSTARTS TRIBUTE TO MENSI + GRADE 2 + THE DEFECTS + SPEAR OF DESTINY + THE SAMPLES + THE WEDDING PRESENT + 999 + CHAOTIC DISCHORD + THE WEBB + THE PRIMITIVES + MAU MAUS + GOGOPONIES + PETE BENTHAM AND THE DINNER LADIES + DESTRUCTORS + REDLIGHTZ – ‘REBELLION FESTIVAL’, WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL & PROMENADE, BLACKPOOL 6.8.22

SHEEP ON DRUGS + NOISFERATU + THE PINK DIAMOND REVUE + COLOSSLOTH – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 6.8.22

THE RIFLES + L D WILLIAMS – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 6.8.22

PALOMA FAITH + JAKE SHEARS + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + BJÖRN AGAIN + CAT BURNS + LYRA – ‘PRIDE’, PRESTON PARK, BRIGHTON 7.8.22

THE MEMBRANES + THEATRE OF HATE + STIFF LITTLE FINGERS + CITIZEN FISH + THE AVENGERS + RUTS DC + GLITCHERS + MAID OF ACE + UK SUBS + THE DROWNS + TOM ROBINSON BAND + HOLLIE COOK + CHELSEA + BUZZCOCKS + ALTERED IMAGES + THE DERELLAS + DEE SKUSTING & THE RODENTS + THE CUNDEEZ + FILHOS DE INACIO – ‘REBELLION FESTIVAL’, WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL & PROMENADE, BLACKPOOL 7.8.22

GWAR + PARTY CANNON – CHALK, BRIGHTON 9.8.22

THE PROFESSIONALS + THEE DERILIQUE – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 9.8.22

THE DUALERS! – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 12.8.22

Week 33: 13th to 19th August

THE WEDDING PRESENT + THE PRIMITIVES – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 13.8.22

LONDON CALLING – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 13.8.22

FROM THE JAM + CHRIS POPE – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 17.8.22

FROM THE JAM + CHRIS POPE – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 18.8.22

ROY AYERS + DJ PERRY LOUIS – ST. PETER’S CHURCH BRIGHTON 19.8.22

Week 34: 20th to 26th August

PAUL-RONNEY ANGEL AND THE MOFO’S + BASSO – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 20.8.22

THE STYLE COUNCILLORS – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 20.8.22

DIIV + DITZ – CHALK, BRIGHTON 22.8.22

LIFE – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 25.8.22

STONE FOUNDATION – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 26.8.22

SUEDE + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + EDITORS + EMBRACE + ALFIE TEMPLEMAN + THE REYTONES + EXAMPLE + THE LIBERTINES + PAOLO NUTINI + DECLAN McKENNA + OCEAN COLOUR SCENE + INHALER + BABY QUEEN + ONLY THE POETS + COACH PARTY + SUGARBABES + BASTILLE + STEREOPHONICS + BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB + ANNA CALVI + JAMES + SELF ESTEEM + SAM FENDER – ‘VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL’, SOUTHSEA 26-28.8.22

Week 35: 27th August to 2nd September

THE NEVILLE STAPLE BAND + DUB PISTOLS + HOT WAX – ST. MARY IN THE CASTLE, HASTINGS 27.8.22

SECRET AFFAIR + THE VAPORS + THE CHORDS UK + SQUIRE + BLOCK 33 – ST. PETER’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 27.8.22

BOOTLEG BLONDIE WITH GARY VALENTINE – THE FACTORY LIVE, WORTHING 1.9.22

MANDY, INDIANA + BEAK> + BATTLES + FLEET FOXES + SOCCER MOMMY + DEHD + FAT DOG + ENGLISH TEACHER + NAIMA BOCK + PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS + APOLLO GHOSTS + VOGUES + JOE & THE SH*TBOYS – ‘END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL’, BLANDFORD FORUM, DORSET 1-4.9.22

SOCCER MOMMY + FRANCIS OF DELIRIUM – CHALK, BRIGHTON 1.9.22

CHARLI XCX + PIRI & TOMMY – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 2.9.22

Week 36: 3rd to 9th September

JOHNNY FOREIGNER, CLT DRP, BLOOD COMMAND, PLASTICS, ALL BETTER, UZUMAKI, BRUTALLIGATORS, H_NGM_N, BUDS., CUTTING TIES, MAKING FRIENDS – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 3.9.22

BABII, PHOLO, JESSICA WINTER, SPEEDBOAT, LIBRALIBRA, SAD DADS GLOOP UNIT, MILO KORBENSKI – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 4.9.22

THE HOWLERS + CLOUD + ROOM SERVICE – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 8.9.22

Week 37: 10th to 16th September

THE SNAKE CORPS + PARIS ALEXANDER + TANTRUM ZENTRUM – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 10.9.22

FEROCIOUS DOG + MILLIE MANDERS AND THE SHUTUP – CHALK, BRIGHTON 12.9.22

ALTERED IMAGES + VANITY FAIRY – CONCORDE 2 , BRIGHTON 13.9..22

HOTWAX + THE JACKDAW + ORDALI – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 13.9.22

KATY J PEARSON + NAIMA BOCK – CHALK, BRIGHTON 13.9.22

JUST MUSTARD + WHITE FLOWERS – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 15.9.22

THE PINK DIAMOND REVIEW + MELT PLASTIC GROUP + VOODOO RAYS – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 16.9.22

Week 38: 17th to 23rd September

FATBOY SLIM – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 20.9.22

THE BIG MOON + GENTLY TENDER + CLT DRP – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 20.9.22

C J WILDHEART + SCOTT SORRY + GRAND THEFT AUDIO – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 21.9.22

DAVID ESSEX + TIM NEWMAN – BRIGHTON CENTRE 23.9.22

Week 39: 24th to 30th September

ENGLISH TEACHER + GRANDMAS HOUSE + PORCHLIGHT + HOTWAX + ELLIS.D + CONGRATULATIONS + WELLY + HYPSOLINE + SAD DADS + AUSTEN SHOWERS – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 24.9.22

DITZ – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 24.9.22

LOW HUMMER + HUTCH + L’OBJECTIF + SPANG SISTERS + THE FAMOUS PEOPLE + MONAKIS + SHADY BABY + HARPER + MAXIMILIAN – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 25.9.22

THE SLOW READERS CLUB – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 25.9.22

DEADLETTER + THE FAMOUS PEOPLE – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 26.9.22

THE CLOCKWORKS + H.A.T.S – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 29.9.22

SUBHUMANS + ZERO AGAIN + THE MEFFS – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 30.9.22

