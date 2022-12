2022 – 52 weeks of gigging (part two)

It’s fair to say that 2022 has been a truly fabulous year for live music in Brighton, Sussex and beyond.

The Brighton & Hove News have endeavoured to cover as many live music performances as possible. We have witnessed no less than 1166 live music sets during the year. A majority of which focused on the local Brighton music scene going down at our treasured grassroots music venues. But obviously not forgetting the national and international artists, as well as the various festivals that take place throughout the year.

As a special celebration, we have put together this four part week-by-week article of what we covered and had the extremely difficult task of selecting just one photo for each week. You can click on each one to read the review of that event. So without further ado, let’s celebrate April, May and June 2022…..

Week 14: 2nd to 8th April

PAUL WELLER + THE STROPPIES – BRIGHTON CENTRE 2.4.22

THE FANZINES + RUTS DC + PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES + NEWTOWN NEUROTICS + DUNCAN REID & THE BIGHEADS + THE GAKK + RED ANGER + CHARRED HEARTS + BITE ME + SUBURBAN TOYS + NOEL MARTIN + SHELL THE ALTERNATIVE FOLKIE – ‘UNDERCOVER’, SUBURBS, GUILDFORD 2.4.2022

WILL VARLEY + JACK VALERO – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 2.4.22

SIMPLE MINDS – BRIGHTON CENTRE – 3.4.22

TALISMAN + THE ACTIVATORS + DIABOLO FURS + THE FREE DUB PRESS + VOODOO RADIO + STATIC KILL + THE LENGTHMEN + THE LANDINGS + WYRD SISTERS + SHELL THE ALTERNATIVE FOLKIE – ‘UNDERCOVER’, SUBURBS, GUILDFORD 3.4.2022

BAMBARA + HOLY MOTORS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 4.4.22

THE BETHS + CHERYM – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 5.4.22

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN + ALAN MCGEE (DJ SET) – DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEXHILL-ON-SEA 6.4.22

PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 7.4.22

UK SUBS + THE DINZ – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 7.4.22

CHELSEA + RONG’UNS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 8.4.22

STEVE IGNORANT + CHERRY B – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 8.4.22

Week 15: 9th to 15th April

SKUNK ANANSIE + GEN & THE DEGENERATES + HOLOCENE – BRIGHTON DOME 9.4.22

UV-TV + PARIS BLUE – THE PIPER, ST. LEONARDS-ON-SEA 9.4.22

WET LEG – RESIDENT OUTSTORE, CHALK, BRIGHTON 9.4.22

DORIAN ELECTRA + KID TRASH – CHALK, BRIGHTON 10.4.22

GOLDFRAPP + SALT ASHES – DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEXHILL-ON-SEA 10.4.22

IMELDA MAY + RACHAEL SAGE – BRIGHTON DOME 10.4.22

SPIZZENERGI + HEALTHY JUNKIES + VOODOO RADIO – PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 10.4.22

SUNFLOWER BEAN + LIME GARDEN + PRIMA QUEEN – KOMEDIA, BRIGHTON 11.4.22

COCAINE P*SS + GARDEN CENTRE + TOP LEFT CLUB – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 12.4.22

THE MISSION + SALVATION – CHALK, BRIGHTON 12.4.22

THE ALARM + DAVE SHARP – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 13.4.22

DEMOB HAPPY + SHADOW SHOW – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 15.4.22

Week 16: 16th to 22nd April

TEENAGE FANCLUB + FRØKEDAL & FAMILIEN – CHALK, BRIGHTON 16.4.22

SPARKS – ROUNDHOUSE, LONDON 17.4.22

BASTILLE + THE NATURE + BIM – BRIGHTON CENTRE 18.4.22

THEATRE OF HATE + DAVE UNDERHAND – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 20.4.22

Week 17: 23rd to 29th April

JOE BONAMASSA – BRIGHTON CENTRE 23.4.22

GENE LOVES JEZEBEL + SCARE TAXI – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 24.4.22

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS – BRIGHTON DOME CONCERT HALL 26.4.22

BLONDIE + JOHNNY MARR – BRIGHTON CENTRE 28.4.22

REEF + A – CHALK, BRIGHTON 28.4.22

RIDE + BDRMM – ROUNDHOUSE, LONDON 29.4.22

THE DIVINE COMEDY + BARBARA – BRIGHTON DOME CONCERT HALL 29.4.22

Week 18: 30th April to 6th May

HONEYGLAZE – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 30.4.22

JOHNNY MOPED + THE ALBANIAN FISH BROTHERS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 30.4.22

SPIRITUALIZED – BRIGHTON DOME 30.4.22

GARY NUMAN + DIVINE SHADE – BRIGHTON CENTRE 1.5.22

THE LIQUID ENGINEERS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 1.5.22

IDER + TIBERIUS B – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 2.5.22

CONFIDENCE MAN + MIND ENTERPRISES – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 4.5.22

LARKIN POE + RYAN McMULLAN – CHALK, BRIGHTON 6.5.22

Week 19: 7th to 13th May

KEG + LAST LIVING CANNIBAL – THE PIPER, ST LEONARDS 7.5.22

LAMBRINI GIRLS + CULTDEEP FT TRICKK, IDYLL, JIANG! & SKII – JUBILEE SQUARE, BRIGHTON 11.5.22

‘THE GREAT ESCAPE’ (65 SETS) – MULTIPLE VENUES, BRIGHTON 12.5.22

BRYAN ADAMS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 13.5.22

‘THE GREAT ESCAPE’ (57 SETS) – MULTIPLE VENUES, BRIGHTON 13.5.22

Week 20: 14th to 20th May

‘THE GREAT ESCAPE’ (44 SETS) – MULTIPLE VENUES, BRIGHTON 14.5.22

YEARS & YEARS + L DEVINE + QUEER HOUSE PARTY – BRIGHTON CENTRE 19.5.22

DREAM WIFE + SLANT – CHALK, BRIGHTON 20.5.22

NICK LOWE + TOM WEBBER – THE OLD MARKET, HOVE 20.5.22

Week 21: 21st to 27th May

STONE BROKEN + THE FALLEN STATE – CHALK, BRIGHTON 21.5.22

KATE NASH + REVENGE WIFE + ORCHARDS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 23.5.22

THYLA + O HELL + BUGGS – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 25.5.22

Week 22: 28th May to 3rd June

HEAVEN 17 + MAGNETIC SKIES – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 28.5.22

THE HOLLIES – BRIGHTON CENTRE 28.5.22

PRIMAL SCREAM + AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS + TROPICAL F*CK STORM + FAT WHITE FAMILY + YARD ACT + NATION OF LANGUAGE + KATY J PEARSON + SORRY – ‘WIDE AWAKE FESTIVAL’, BROCKWELL PARK, LONDON 28.5.22

FONTAINES D.C. – CHALK, BRIGHTON 29.5.22

PETER PERRETT + JAMIE PERRETT + THE MONOCHROME SET + SPIZZENERGI + DITZ + AK/DK + BOOTLEG BLONDIE WITH GARY VALENTINE + THE PINK DIAMOND REVUE WITH NEAL X + JOHNNY MOPED WITH CAPTAIN SENSIBLE + MONAKIS + FRUITY WATER – ‘THE OFFICIAL JORDAN MEMORIAL MEMORIAL CHARITY CONCERT’, CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 29.5.22

JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP + SHARON CORR – ROYAL ALBERT HALL, LONDON 30.5.22

WOLFMOTHER + BLUE STRAGGLERS – ELECTRIC BRIXTON , LONDON 31.5.22

Week 23: 4th to 10th June

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS + IAN PROWSE – BRIGHTON DOME 5.6.22

SORRY + WUNDERHORSE – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 6.6.22

TIM BURGESS + DEAN McMULLEN – KOMEDIA BRIGHTON 7.6.22

Week 24: 11th to 17th June

WARGASM + KNIFE BRIDE – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 13.6.22

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD – CHALK, BRIGHTON 14.6.22

Week 25: 18th to 24th June

ROGER DALTREY + LESLIE MENDELSON – BRIGHTON CENTRE 22.6.22

Week 26: 25th June to 1st July

THE REGRETTES + SLANT – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 25.6.22

THE STUPIDS + PIZZA TRAMP + FUNBUG + IDLE BONES – THE PIPELINE, BRIGHTON 25.6.22

COURTNEY BARNETT + JARV IS + ELBOW + FONTAINES D.C. + CATE LE BON + WARMDUSCHER + BIG JOANIE + PAUL McCARTNEY + NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS + TOM ROBINSON BAND + BLACK MIDI + PRIMAL SCREAM + SAINT ETIENNE + ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS + WOLF ALICE + CROWDED HOUSE + WET LEG + NOVA TWINS (X2) + THE LIBERTINES + PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS + SYSTEM 7 + US – ‘GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL’, WORTHY FARM, PILTON, SOMERSET 23-26.6.22

JOBOXERS + MAXINE TALULAH – KOMEDIA, BRIGHTON 29.6.22

LADY BLACKBIRD + JACKSON MATHOD + YESSAI KARAPETIAN + LUKE PURBRICK QUARTET + MATT CHARMICHAEL + ERYKAH BADU + LIANNE LA HAVAS + TOM MISCH + SAMM HENSHAW + MF ROBOTS + IFE OGUNJOBI + JOE STILGOE & THE ENTERTAINERS – ‘LOVE SUPREME’, GLYNDE PLACE, GLYNDE 1&2.7.22

GUNS ‘N’ ROSES + GARY CLARK JR – WHITE HART LANE STADIUM, LONDON 1.7.22

Read part one (January, February, March) HERE.

Read part three (July, August, September) HERE.

Read part four (October, November, December) HERE.