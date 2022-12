2022 – 52 weeks of gigging (part one)

It’s fair to say that 2022 has been a truly fabulous year for live music in Brighton, Sussex and beyond.

The Brighton & Hove News have endeavoured to cover as many live music performances as possible. We have witnessed no less than 1166 live music sets during the year. A majority of which focused on the local Brighton music scene going down at our treasured grassroots music venues. But obviously not forgetting the national and international artists, as well as the various festivals that take place throughout the year.

As a special celebration, we have put together this four part week-by-week article of what we covered and had the extremely difficult task of selecting just one photo for each week. You can click on each one to read the review of that event. So without further ado, let’s celebrate January, February and March 2022…..

Week 1: 1st to 7th January

TRICKY + BUZZCOCKS + RHODA DAKAR – BUTLINS, BOGNOR REGIS 7.1.22

Week 2 : 8th to 14th January

JARV IS + THOUSAND YARD STARE + TTRRUUCES + CROWS + NUHA RUBY RA + MODERATE REBELS

PORRIDGE RADIO + A CERTAIN RATIO + THE KVB + THE HOUSE OF LOVE + BDRMM + WUNDERHORSE + OCTOBER DRIFT + LONELY TOURIST + TV PRIEST – BUTLINS, BOGNOR REGIS 9.1.22

THE RAMONAS + SHALLOW HONEY – THE FACTORY LIVE, WORTHING 13.1.22

YUR MUM + HONEYBADGER + WARNING SIGNAL – CELLAR BAR, THE BRUNSWICK, HOVE 14.1.22

Week 3: 15th to 21st January

GRANDMAS HOUSE + NUHA RUBY RA + LEGSS + HEARTWORMS – THE OLD BLUE LAST, SHOREDITCH, LONDON 17.1.22

THE GOLDEN DREGS + LIME GARDEN + THE UMLAUTS + HONEYGLAZE – THE LEXINGTON, KINGS CROSS, LONDON 20.1.22

PENELOPE ISLES – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 21.1.22

THE QUIREBOYS + TROY REDFERN – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 21.1.22

TTRRUUCES + WINGS OF DESIRE + TOMI TOMASKI – COLOURS, HOXTON, LONDON – 21.1.22

Week 4: 22nd to 28th January

PORRIDGE RADIO + PIGLET – MARINA FOUNTAIN, ST. LEONARDS-ON-SEA 22.1.22

SHAM 69 + INFA RIOT – ISLINGTON ACADEMY, LONDON 22.1.22

THE WEDDING PRESENT – THE OLD MARKET, HOVE 23.1.22

YARD ACT – IN-STORE, RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 23.01.22

LAMBRINI GIRLS + WIFE SWAP USA – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 27.1.22

VAN MORRISON – BRIGHTON DOME 27.1.22

MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE + HONEYGLAZE – SEBRIGHT ARMS, BETHNAL GREEN, LONDON 28.1.22

OFFICE FOR PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT + CIEL + KINSELLA – THE BRASS, HASTINGS 28.1.22

SPANG SISTERS + HUTCH + LUCY FELIZ – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 28.1.22

Week 5: 29th January to 4th February

THE LUCID DREAM + ĠENN + MELT PLASTIC GROUP + CODEX SERAFINI + SCHOOL DISCO + JOHANNA BRAMLI + PLINTH + ELIZA SKELTON + ELLIS D – ‘LEWES PSYCHEDELIC FESTIVAL’,ALL SAINTS CENTRE, LEWES & UNION MUSIC STORE, LEWES 29.1.22

SAXON + URIAH HEEP + GIRLSCHOOL + DIAMOND HEAD – HAMMERSMITH APOLLO, LONDON 29.1.22

SNAYX + MONAKIS + GNARLAH – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 29.1.22

PUBLIC BODY + PORCHLIGHT + TOAST – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 29.1.22

THE KVB + DEK – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 1.2.22

POM POKO + SHTËPI – THE BOILEROOM, GUILDFORD 1.2.22

NATION OF LANGUAGE + WINGS OF DESIRE – XOYO, LONDON 2.2.22

JAMES BLUNT + GAVIN JAMES – BRIGHTON CENTRE 3.2.22

DEEP TAN + DEADLETTER + PRIESTGATE – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 3.2.22

DAWN RAY’D + SHOOTING DAGGERS + CONAN + RASH DECISION + F. EMASCULATA + JAWLESS + HAEST + COMEBACK CL*T + THE SLM + TORRID HORROR + SNIFF – ‘ENTOMBED FESTIVAL’, THE CRYPT & THE PIG, HASTINGS 4-5.2.22

PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES + THE FISH BROTHERS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 4.2.22

Week 6: 5th to 11th February

THE KOOKS + THE SNUTS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 5.2.22

JANE WEAVER + LUCY GOOCH – CHALK, BRIGHTON 6.2.22

GLASVEGAS + CRUEL HEARTS CLUB – CHALK, BRIGHTON 8.2.22

SUZANNE VEGA + JOHN SMITH – THEATRE ROYAL, BRIGHTON 10.2.22

ATOMIC SUPLEX + YOUNG FRANCIS HI FI + HUMAN INVENTION – THE PIPELINE, BRIGHTON 11.2.22

Week 7: 12th to 18th February

BASTILLE + JACKO HOOPER – CHALK, BRIGHTON 12.2.22

BEARS IN TREES + LUCY BLUE + BARBARA – CHALK, BRIGHTON 14.2.22

PIP BLOM + THE LOUNGE SOCIETY + THE FAMOUS PEOPLE – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 15.2.22

THE STRANGLERS + RUTS DC – BRIGHTON DOME 17.2.22

YARD ACT + BABA ALI – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 18.2.22

Week 8: 19th to 25th February

SHE DREW THE GUN + CIEL – CHALK, BRIGHTON 19.2.22

MELANIE C + TORRIN – CHALK, BRIGHTON 20.2.22

OH! GUNQUIT + YOUNG FRANCIS HI-FI + THE ATOM JACKS – AUDITORIUM 2, BRIGHTON CENTRE 20.2.22

AUDIOBOOKS + ONEDA – KOMEDIA STUDIO BAR, BRIGHTON 24.2.22

LIME GARDEN + PRIMA QUEEN – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 24.2.22

FRÄULEIN + LAMBRINI GIRLS + I, DORIS + I AM HER – THE PIPER, ST LEONARDS-ON-SEA 25.2.22

Week 9: 26th February to 4th March

UB40 FT ALI CAMPBELL + REGGAE ROAST – BRIGHTON CENTRE 26.2.22

YONAKA + KING NO-ONE + JULY JONES – CHALK, BRIGHTON 27.02.22

PALE WAVES + HOT MILK + BITTERS – ROUNDHOUSE, CAMDEN, LONDON 28.2.22

BLABBERMOUTH (X2) + HOTWAX + MURDERERS ARE OPTIMISTS + BREEZER + MESSAGE FROM THE RAVENS (X2) + OFFICE FOR PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT + CREATURE CREATURE (X2) + THE REDCATZ + THE JOE CLEMENTS BAND – ‘HASTINGS FAT TUESDAY FESTIVAL, MULTIPLE VENUES 25.2.22 – 1.3.22

DRY CLEANING + PVA – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 2.3.22

BUZZCOCKS + CITY DOG – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 3.3.22

SELF ESTEEM + PHOEBE GREEN + SERAPHINA SIMONE – CHALK, BRIGHTON 3.3.22

BIG COUNTRY + GABI GARBUTT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 4.3.22

IAN McNABB + RUAIRI BISSET – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 4.3.22

WIFE SWAP USA + BEN BROWN + AHSOKA – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 4.3.22

Week 10: 5th to 11th March

SIMPLY RED + MICA PARIS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 5.3.22

WOLF ALICE + LUCIA & THE BEST BOYS – DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEXHILL-ON-SEA 5.3.22

CHARLIE HARPER + COCKWOMBLE – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 6.3.22

TOKYO TABOO + YUR MUM + POLLYPIKPOCKETZ + HEALTHY JUNKIES – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 6.3.22

DESTROY BOYS + LAMBRINI GIRLS – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 8.3.22

THE MYSTERINES – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 9.3.22

BODEGA – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 11.3.22 & THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 12.3.22

FRANZ FERDINAND – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 11.3.22

GENTLEMAN’S DUB CLUB + KIKO BUN – CHALK, BRIGHTON 11.3.22

TEXAS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 11.3.22

Week 11: 12th to 18th March

EIGHT ROUNDS RAPID + DEALING WITH DAMAGE + THE CHARLEMAGNES – HOPE & ANCHOR, ISLINGTON, LONDON 12.3.22

THE MONOCHROME SET + JETSTREAM PONY – CON CLUB, LEWES 12.3.22

THE CRIBS + THE BLINDERS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 12.3.22

TOYAH + HOLLY DEANNA (CURRLS) – ST MARY IN THE CASTLE, HASTINGS 12.3.22

CHVRCHES + HIGHSCHOOL – BRIXTON ACADEMY, LONDON 16.3.22

NOUVELLE VAGUE +BLACK LILYS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 16.3.22

SHAME + LAMBRINI GIRLS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 17.3.22

THE UNDERTONES + HUGH CORNWELL – CHALK, BRIGHTON 17.3.22

WHITE LIES + VLURE – CHALK, BRIGHTON 18.3.22

Week 12: 19th to 25th March

ALTERED IMAGES + MAGNETIC SKIES – CHALK, BRIGHTON 20.3.22

SCREAMING DEAD + HAZARD + DAMAGE UK – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 20.3.22

PAUL DRAPER + STEVE HEWITT’S LOVE AMONGST RUIN – BRIGHTON KOMEDIA, BRIGHTON 22.3.22

SKATING POLLY + ALL BETTER – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 22.3.22

ERIC GALES + DANNY BRYANT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 23.3.22

SLANT + GENE POOL + THE MIGHTY ORCHID KING – HOPE AND RUIN, BRIGHTON 23.3.22

TANGERINE DREAM – CHALK, BRIGHTON 23.3.22

GENESIS – O2 ARENA, LONDON 25.3.22

THE DIABLOS – SEAFORD LITTLE THEATRE, SEAFORD 25.3.22

ULRICH SCHNAUSS + RICHARD NORRIS + BUNKR – ST. LUKE’S CHURCH, BRIGHTON 25.03.22

Week 13: 26th March to 1st April

STEREOPHONICS + KT TUNSTALL – BRIGHTON CENTRE 26.3.22

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS + THE PROFESSIONALS + THE NEVILLE STAPLE BAND + TV SMITH – THE ROUNDHOUSE, LONDON 26.3.22

JEFF WAYNE’S MUSICAL VERSION OF THE WAR OF THE WORLDS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 27.3.22

SUPERSUCKERS + THE HIP PRIESTS + THE SUICIDE NOTES – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 27.3.22

THE CHISEL + PLASTICS + IMPOSTER – LATEST MUSIC BAR, BRIGHTON 27.3.22

BODEGA + M(H)AOL – HACKNEY MOTH CLUB, LONDON 29.3.22

THE CHATS + CHUBBY AND THE GANG + DENNIS COMETTI – CHALK, BRIGHTON 29.3.22

SAM FENDER + GOAT GIRL – BRIGHTON CENTRE 30.3.22

AGAINST THE CURRENT + YOURS TRULY – HALFLIVES – CHALK, BRIGHTON 31.3.22

ENOLA GAY + THE STEALERS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 1.4.22

RAGE DC + SUBHUMANS + MENACE + OMEGA TRIBE + KING EFFERS + GIRLS LIKE US + THE ASSASSINATION BUREAU – SUBURBS, GUILDFORD 1.4.2022

