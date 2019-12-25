‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year – 2019’

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have certainly pulled out the stops in 2019 and have reviewed on no less than 965 musical performances. A vast majority of these took place here in Brighton & Hove. This shows exactly how buoyant our city is and long may it continue to be so.

We set ourselves the mammoth task of cataloguing them all and then each team member choose their ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’ in amongst all that lot. Just click on the blue words to go to the full concert review. So without further ado, here goes. …..enjoy!

Alan Poole (photographer)

1. REEL BIG FISH – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Saturday 9th November

2. THE MUSIC OF CREAM – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 10th October

3. BLUE CARPET BAND – Lady Luck, Canterbury, Thursday 19th September

4. SLAUGHTER & THE DOGS – The Con Club, Lewes, Thursday 25th April

5. 40 SHILLINGS ON THE DRUM – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Sunday 12th May

Andrew Easton (reviewer)

1. NEW MODEL ARMY – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 12th December

2. PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES – HRH Punk, Sheffield, Sunday 6th October

3. THE MEMBERS – HRH Punk, Sheffield, Saturday 5th October

4. CHRON GEN – HRH Punk, Sheffield, Saturday 5th October

5. RAKTA – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Monday 22nd April

Andrew Murphy (reviewer)

1. LIFE – Green Door Store, Brighton, Monday 11th November

2. THE COATHANGERS – Latest Music Bar, Brighton, Wednesday 24th April

3. KILLING JOKE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 12th August

4. THE UNDERTONES – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Friday 17th May

5. FONTAINES D.C. – The Haunt (now Chalk), Brighton, Thursday 18th April

Andy S (photographer)

1. SUEDE – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Tuesday 23rd April

2. PET SHOP BOYS – Hyde Park, London, Sunday 15th September

3. PRIMAL SCREAM – The Haunt, Brighton, Monday 20th May

4. KOMPUTER – Electrowerkz London, Saturday 30th November

5. SPEAK & SPELL – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 7th September

Cris Watkins (photographer and reviewer)

1. ALICE COOPER – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Tuesday 8th October

2. MICHAEL MONROE – Engine Rooms, Southampton, Sunday 3rd November

3. DEAD KENNEDYS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 8th August

4. AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS – The Haunt (now Chalk), Brighton, Sunday 7th April

5. WALTER LURE’S LAMF – 100 Club, London, Saturday 10th August

David McLean (reviewer)

1. AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS – The Haunt (now Chalk), Brighton, Sunday 7th April

2. FONTAINES D.C. – The Haunt (now Chalk), Brighton, Thursday 18th April

3. STARCRAWLER – Camden Underworld, London, Thursday 21st November

4. KILLING JOKE – Subterania, London, Saturday 10th August

5. IDLES – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Friday 29th March

Guy Ramone (reviewer)

1. THE LONG RYDERS – The Hassocks, Hassocks, Thursday 31st October

2. SPEAR OF DESTINY – The Spire, Brighton, Friday 27th September

3. KILLING JOKE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 12th August

4. RAMMSTEIN – Rudolf-Harbig Stadion, Dresden, Germany, Wednesday 12th June

5. MICHAEL ROTHER – Under The Bridge, London, Friday 5th April

Ian Bourn (photographer)

1. ALICE COOPER – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Tuesday 8th October

2. SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK ELECTRONIC – Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 26th October

3. SEX P*SSED DOLLS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Saturday 13th July

4. THE DAMNED – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 26th June

5. LITTLE TRIGGERS – Brunswick, Hove, Sunday 7th July

Iona Murphy (reviewer)

1. TWENTY ONE PILOTS – The SSE Arena, Wembley, 9th March

2. DODIE – Roundhouse, Camden, London, 24th March

3. SWMRS – Electric Ballroom, Camden, London 16th March

4. AGAINST THE CURRENT – Islington Assembly Hall, London, 12th December

5. ORLA GARTLAND – Chalk, Brighton, 19th November

Jan Hinchy (reviewer)

1. THE PINK DIAMOND REVIEW – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 15th December

2. AUDIOBOOKS – Green Door Store, Brighton, Friday 8th March

3. IAMWARFACE – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 3rd August

4. ADAM ANT – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Friday 6th December

5. A-HA – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Wednesday 6th November

Josh Tubb (reviewer)

1. COURTNEY BARNETT – End Of The Road Festival Dorset, Saturday 31st August

2. SHOW ME THE BODY – Rough Trade East, London, Monday 8th July

3. STEALING SHEEP – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 7th December

4. KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD – Alexandra Palace, London, Saturday 5th October

5. TYLER, THE CREATOR – O2 Academy Brixton, London, Wednesday 18th September

Mark Kelly (reviewer)

1. THE WHO – Wembley Stadium, Saturday 6th July

2. POM POKO – Phase One, Liverpool Monday 14th October

3. NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS – Roundhouse, Camden, London, Friday 3rd May

4. STEVE HILLAGE WITH GONG – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 24th November

5. PETER PERRETT – Scala, Kings Cross, London, Wednesday 29th May

Mark Kite (reviewer)

1. UK Subs – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 24th November

2. RUTS DC – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 12th February

3. ANTI-NOWHERE LEAGUE – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 9th February

4. COCKWOMBLE – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 27th July

5. ADAM ANT – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Friday 6th December

Martin J. Fuller (proofreader and reviewer)

1. CONFIDENCE MAN – The Dive Bar @ The Great Escape, Brighton,Thursday 9th May

2. STEREOLAB – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 11th June

3. SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS – Green Door Store, Brighton, Tuesday 15th October

4. L’ÉPÉÉ – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 8th December

5. PICK A PIPER – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Thursday 12th December

Michael Hundertmark (photographer and reviewer)

1. THE CULT – Eventim Apollo, London, Sunday 27th October

2. ALICE COOPER – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Tuesday 8th October

3. MARTHA – The Garage, London, Tuesday 16th April

4. OLYMPIA – Patterns, Brighton, Wednesday 11th September

5. PIXX – Electrowerkz, London, Wednesday 12th June

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor, photographer and reviewer)

1. PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 22nd February

2. IDLES – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Friday 29th March

3. THE DAMNED – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 26th June

4. FONTAINES D.C. – The Haunt (now Chalk), Brighton, Thursday 18th April

5. GARY NUMAN – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Monday 23rd September

Nick Tutt (photographer)

1. THE RUMJACKS – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 27th January

2. LONDON CALLING – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 3rd February

3. STEVE IGNORANT’S SLICE OF LIFE – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 6th April

4. FAT FREDDIE AND THE QUEENS – The Con Club, Lewes, Friday 22nd November

5. GARY NUMAN – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Monday 23rd September

Phil Newton (photographer)

1. CARLY RAE JEPSEN – XOYO, London, Wednesday 29th May

2. POM POKO – Sallis Benney Theatre @ The Great Escape, Brighton, Saturday 11th May

3. JENNY LEWIS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 24th July

4. NICK CAVE – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Saturday 29th June

5. EUT – Komedia @ The Great Escape, Brighton, Friday 10th May

Rachel Griffin (reviewer)

1. TESKEY BROTHERS – Jazz Cafe, Camden, London, Tuesday 3rd September

2. PP ARNOLD – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 12th October

3. KD LANG – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Tuesday 16th July

4. NINE BELOW ZERO – Concorde 2, Brighton, Saturday 16th November

5. DAVE ALVIN AND JIMMIE DALE GILMORE – Bloomsbury Theatre, London, Friday 1st November

Richie Nice (reviewer)

1. IDLES – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Friday 29th March

2. FONTAINES DC – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 28th November

3. YAK – Patterns, Brighton, Wednesday 6th November

4. ELECTRIC SIX – The Con Club, Lewes, Wednesday 15th May

5. STEVE MASON – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 6th March

Sara-Louise Bowrey (photographer and reviewer)

1. IDLES – Glastonbury, Somerset, Friday 28th June

2. FONTAINES D.C. – The Haunt (now Chalk), Brighton, Thursday 18th April

3. THE LEVELLERS – Royal Albert Hall, London, Sunday 31st March

4. PIXIES – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Thursday 12th September

5. FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES – The Old Market @ The Great Escape, Hove, Friday 10th May

Sonny Tyler (reviewer)

1. ANGELIC UPSTARTS – Glastonwick, Coombes, Saturday 1st June

2. DISCHARGE – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 6th July

3. GRACE JONES – Preston Park @ LoveBN1Fest, Brighton, Sunday 4th August

4. PHYSIQUE (USA) – The Cowley Club, Brighton, Monday 25th November

5. 10cc – Komedia, Brighton, Wednesday 25th September

Performances Reviewed in 2019:

Grasshopper, Glove, Building Operators, China Crisis, Dr Feelgood, Hagar The Womb, Combat Shock, Pog, Bone Records, Heirloom, GURU, Skinny Milk, Hollow Hand, Radidas, Winter Gardens, Bloom, Emma Gatrill, A Lily, F*cked Up, Chastity, The Pack, Desperate Measures, Lo-Fi Rebels, Cloud Nothings, Beachtape, The Vaccines, Hatchie, Jesse Jo Stark, The Rumjacks, Matilda’s Scoundrels, The Magic Gang, Desire, Icehead, Nuffin’, Rage DC, London Calling, DJ Ray Gange, Tears For Fears, Alison Moyet, AK Patterson, Mara Simpson, Pendrop, The Twinkle Brothers, Dubious Roots, Spoilers, Travis Cut, Liabilities, Anti-Nowhere League, Peter And The Test Tube Babies, Viki Vortex & The C*mshots, Surfbort, DITZ, Dr Brian’s Magic Gong Salad, Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart, Ruts DC, The Professionals, Dakka Skanks, Dan Cox & The Blackbirds, IDLES (DJ set), Penelope Isles, Winter Gardens, The Kiffs, Daisy Coburn, Peter Hook & The Light, William The Conqueror, Art Brut, Scare Taxi, The Cult Of Dom Keller, Black Doldrums, CIEL, Skinny Lister, The Wood Burning Savages,Trapper Schoepp, Wonk Unit, Bar Stool Preachers, Wilko Johnson Band, Glenn Tilbrook, ARXX, Jumanji, Currls, Lazybones, Foundlings, Radiophonic Workshop, Vile Electrodes, The Zeros, Randy Savages, Glen Matlock, Matilda’s Scoundrels, The Kiffs, Cheap Dates, Suncharmer, Steve Mason, Edgar Jones, Glen Matlock, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Audiobooks, The Overload,Who Killed Nancy Johnson?, Red Terror, Spinner Fall, Doctor Gonzo, Calva Louise, Kid Kapichi, Short People, Plastic Mermaids, Youth Sector, From A Twisted Mind, LOAD, Pond Life, Crash Course, Hannah Wants, Jess Bays, Brad Lessur, Who Are You, The Ramonas, The Weird Things, Bayonne, Viktor Magick, David Gray, L.A. Salami, Vital Idles, The Legend!, Radisson Blue, Naipia, Black Dog Collective, Village People, The Real Thing, The Three Degrees, Leee John From Imagination, The Trammps, The Gibson Brothers, Odyssey, Winter Gardens, Ulrich Schnauss, Johanna Bramli, Dreadzone, DJ Slipstreem Worldwide Beats, The Stranglers, Dr Feelgood, ARXX, County Line Runner, Mystic Peach, IDLES, Crows, The WitchDoktors, Pussycat And The Dirty Johnsons, Shark Park, Punka, ANAS, HEALTH, HOLYGLAM, TAYNE, Helen McCookerybook, The Levellers, Dreadzone, Wildwood Kin, Don Letts, Swoon, The Grand Nowhere, The Hidden, Gabrielle, Jahmene, Amir, Cockwomble, Who Killed Nancy Johnson?, Charlie Harper, Mekons, Hagar The Womb, Dunstan Bruce, Hazel O’Connor, Michael Rother, Thurston Moore, Blood Red Shoes, The Lovely Eggs, Nova Twins, She Drew The Gun, The Weird Things, Frauds, Berries, Hands Off Gretel, MY-HI, Ragweed, Truman Dinosaur, Steve Ignorant’s Slice Of Life, Zounds, Emily Flea, Amyl & The Sniffers, Truman Dinosaur, Suzi Quatro, David Essex, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, Showaddywaddy, UB40 Ft Ali Campbell & Astro, Gentleman’s Dub Club, The Slow Readers Club, Bridges, Greenness, The Manatees, Lacuna Bloome, Crystal Tides, China Bamboo, The Vibrators, Penny Blood, Mad.Inc, Chelsea, The DeRellas, Girli, Ashnikko, The Long Ryders, The Specials, TheTuts, DJ Saffiyah Khan, Fontaines DC, Just Mustard, PussyLiquor, Sky Cassettes, Turtle Circles, Pond Life, The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Sleaford Mods, Liines, DEAFKIDS, RAKTA, The Coathangers, ARXX, Public Body, Muncie Girls, The E.D. Fowler Band, KLAE, Slaughter & The Dogs, Snide, The Carnival Collective, King Lagoon’s Flying Swordfish Dance Band!, The Fanzines, Slaughter & The Dogs, Pussycat And The Dirty Johnsons, XSLF, Brain’s All Gone, The Defects, Scandal, Sham 69, Sp*nk Volcano & The Eruptions, Chelsea, Piranhas Four, Penetration, 1919, Menace, East Town Pirates, Screaming Dead, WitchDoktors, Nuffin’, Surgery Without Research, Stone Heroes, Rage DC, Paul Young, Jon Allen, 10cc, Paul Canning, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Twin Atlantic, Cabbage, The C33’s, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, Crows, DITZ, Treeboy & Arc, Dboy, Peeping Drexels, Strange Cages, Snayx, Thyla, Sick Joy, LibraLibra, Skynd, Petrol Girls, Fuzzy Sun, Confidence Man, Little Simz, Krush Puppies, Stonefield, Brunswick, Whispering Sons, Celeste, Jockstrap, Juniore, Cocaine P*ss, Barny Fletcher, Brutus, Johnny Mafia, Girl In Red, Surfbort, Saint Agnes, Oliver Tree, Dboy, BYOB, Kamakaze, Haviah Mighty, Projector, Mellow Gang, Nice Biscuit, Ta’ Shan, Himalayas, Drinking Boys & Girls Choir, Triple One, Malihini, The Dawn Of May, IOTA, Projector, Emerson Snowe, Mind Of A Dragon, The Ninth Wave, Lucy, Mystic Peach, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Aitch, Plastic Mermaids, Black Peaks, Faraj Suleiman, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Georgia, Snapped Ankles, Ren, Body Type, BEA1991, Yeseo, Tim Burgess, Indoor Pets, Average Sex, Working Mens Club, Sleeper, Pip Blom, The Beths, Petrol Girls, Thorsteinn Einarsson, Snapped Ankles, Leisure, EUT, Lucia, Lazy Day, BABii, The Wood Burning Savages, Pixx, DJ Raff, Saint Agnes, Piroshka, Big Joanie, Sink Ya Teeth, Penelope Isles, Charly Bliss, Pom Poko, Malik Djoudi, Johnny Mafia, Pengshui, Léonie Pernet, Liela Moss, Big Heath, Blackout Problems, Broen, Jeffe, Fröst, Awate, Kingswood, Confidence Man, Tropical F*ck Storm, These New South Whales, Koder, Stonefield, A. Swayze And The Ghosts, Le Superhomard, Cable Ties, Press Club, The Jungle Giants, Iris, UK Subs, 40 Shillings On The Drum, Electric Six, Scare Taxi, Fat White Family, Art Brut, Raketkanon, Frauds, Haggerd Cat, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Foxc**t, The Undertones, Neville Staple Band, Harker, Maypine, The E.D. Fowler Band, Gary &The Yays, Phats & Small, Sleeper, Steve Mason, Rose Elinor Dougall, Scott Booth, Rubber Jaw, Echobelly, The Chemical Brothers, Primal Scream, Spiritualized, Little Dragon, Kate Tempest, Steve Mason, Peter And The Test Tube Babies, The Barracks, PUNKA, Strokes, The Raconteurs, Courtney Barnett, Johnny Marr, Anna Calvi, Fat White Family, Himalayas, Viagra Boys, Dream Wife, Varukers, Skurvi, Combat Shock, Gutter Knife, The Skatalites, The Petty Thieves, Peter Perrett, Strangefruit, Holiday Oscar, Peter Perrett, Death & Vanilla, Hamilton Yarns, Angelic Upstarts, Wonk Unit, John Otway, Abdoujaparov, My Pet Shark, The Filthy Spectacula, Berries, Angelic Upstarts, The Professionals, The Men Who Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Mutant Monster, Dakka Skanks, Gaz Brookfield, Eastfield, The Kut, Too Many Crooks, EFA Supertramp, The Fish Brothers, Muddy Summers And The Dirty Field Whores, Rebel Control, Cherry & Peech, WOB, Sheep On Drugs, Noiseferatu, Digitalis, The Wonder Stuff, Ruts DC, Ash, The Howlers, The Virginmarys, Janus Stark, Bugeye, L Sicario, Glamour Of The Kill, Pussyliquor, TV Smith, John Hegley, Naomi Bedford & Paul Simmonds, Gecko, Subhumans, Cockwomble, The Dinz, Rotten Foxes, Au/Ra, Charlotte, Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets, Howlin’ Jaws, Honeyblood, Heavy Lungs, Hotel Lux, Nancy, Beachtape, Skinny Milk, John Myrtle, Public Body, Mystic Peach, Rainn Byrns, Buddha Blood, Hatchie, CIEL, Stereolab, Now, The Blockheads, Junkyard Sons, The Membranes, Luna Rosa, Scare Taxi, The Metarons, The Damned, The Piranhas 4+, Stray Cats, The Selecter, The Damned, The Piranhas 4+, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Status Quo, The SoapGirls, The Beach Boys, Discharge, Constant State Of Terror, Hands Off Gretel, SONS, Finding Kate, Princess K, Gladys Knight, DJ Reborn, Caravan Palace, Joe Armon-Jones, Madelaine Peyroux, Mahalia, New Generation Jazz, Kamaal Williams, Lee John From Imagination, Jeremy Sassoon’s’ Ray Charles Project, Louis Vegas, Snarky Puppy, Cinematic Orchestra, The Who, Tru Thoughts, Ms.Lauryn Hill, Mahalia, 12 Stone Toddler, Clowwns, Bad Laws, The Mann and I, Rod Stewart, Johnny Mac And The Faithful, Kawala, Chappaqua Wrestling, Bloxx, Saltwater Sun, Anteros, Wooze, Annabel Allum, MarthaGunn, Sick Joy, Hot Dreams, Childcare, Circe, Birthday Card, Youth Sector, Penetration, The Dinz, Pussyliquor, The Sex P*ssed Dolls, The Priscillas, Bad Manners, The Fish Brothers, Dakka Skanks, K D Lang, Grigoryan Brothers, Damn Teeth, Human Leather, Swoon, Plastics, Gomez, John Smith, Absolute Bowie, Kiefer Sutherland, Jacko Hopper, Sarah Vista, Guido And The Hellcats, Doves, Feeder, The Coral, The Twang, Maid Of Ace, Rotten Foxes, Ebola-la’s, Shonen Knife, Beach Riot, LC Pumpkin, The DeRellas, Scare Taxi, Young Francis, Cockwomble, Meggie Brown, Rag’n’Bone Man, Maverick Sabre, Norman Jay, Etta Bond, Ida Vallens, Riskee & The Ridicule, Luna Rosa, Skirt, Lucinda Williams, Bess Atwell, IAMWARFACE, Corlyx, How To Live, Portal23, Kylie, Emeli Sandé, Bjorn Again, Rina Sawayama, Zak Able, Jessie J, Grace Jones, The House Gospel Choir, Rak Su, Nina Nesbitt, Grace Carter, Dead Kennedys, Catholic Action, Johnny Marr, The Mystery Jets, Royal Blood, Glen Matlock & The Tough Cookies, The Slow Time Mondays, Haiku Hands, Boudicca Pepper, Walter Lure’s LAMF, The DeRellas, Killing Joke, Radical Dance Faction, Temples, The Mystery Jets, Somebody’s Child, Mysterines, APRE, Babeheaven, Mosa Wild, MarthaGunn, Calva Louise, The Hip Priests, Rotten Foxes, Flash House, Glitter P*ss, Eels, Robert Ellis, Fruity Water, Battery Operated Orchestra, Timeron, The Tearaways, Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts, Skunk Anansie, Nova Twins, The Beths, Peaness, Scare Taxi, Idle Bones, Jonny 8 Track, Tacocat, Twen, Föllakzoid, Matths, Wayne Hussey, Evi Vine, Menace, The Fish Bros,The Weird Things, Scavengers, Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants, Charlie Harper, Criminal Mind, Froth, Sleep Eaters, School Disco, Sasami, Ciel, Olympia, Ciarian Lavery, Pixies, Tallies, Hanya, World News, Scanner, Immersion, Drill Folly, Mallory Knox, Led By Lanterns, Elephant Radio, TDK, Plastic Mermaids, Rotten Foxes, Skinny Milk, Human Leather, Bastad Rats, Black Cat & The Boy, Slade, Dirty Shoes, Gary Numan, KANGA, Say Sue Me, Sisyphes, Gary Numan, KANGA,10cc, Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind, Scare Taxi, Spear Of Destiny, Derek Forbes & The Dark, Feather Trade, Swoon, Thumper, World News, Sebadoh, Dearly Beloved, The Ramonas, Riot 77, The Limeys, Bloomin’ Nora, Beverley Knight, Kid Kapichi, Blue Stragglers, Dagobah Sisters, Psychedelic Furs, The Wendy James Band, Anti-Nowhere League, Discharge, The Members, Dragster, Chron Gen, Ed Tudor Pole, Keane, Marie White, The Leylines, Taylor T., The Wildhearts, The Professionals, Hourglvss, The Kicklips, Estevans, Sugarthief, Sham 69, Neck, Peter And The Test Tube Babies, Chelsea, Vice Squad, Anti Pasti, Thyla, Circe Alice Cooper, Stranglers, MC50, Snapped Ankles, Nuha Ruby Ra, Adrena Adrena, Miss June, Berries, Blue Stragglers, Creep Show, Kincaid ft Blancmange, The Music Of Cream, John, DITZ, Frauds, P. P. Arnold, Piranhas Four, Cult Figures, Simon & The Pope, SuperGlu, Demonstrations, Saving Throw, Nagasaki Dog, Sophie & The Giants, Rubber Jaw, Something Leather, The Divine Comedy, Man And The Echo, Pip Blom, Personal Trainer, Big Country, Richard Hawley, Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, All Mod Cons, Proper, Chastity Belt, Gang, Sad Girls Club, Van Houten, LIME, She Drew The Gun, Bugeye, Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic, Digitalis, Squeeze, Heaven 17, Bear’s Tower, Linus De Ferrari, TYDL, Chai, Galangas, Honeyblood, Porridge Radio, Hanya, The Long Ryders, Georgia, Ela Minus, Toyah, The Last Cry, Michael Monroe, Electric Eel Shock, Saints Of Sin, Charly Bliss, Barrie, Moon Duo, A-Ha, Berries, The Franklys, Chorusgirl, Jack Savoretti, Violletta Zironi, YAK, The Roves, Demonstrations, Happy Mondays, Guitar Wolf, Young Francis Hi-Fi, Goldie Dawn, The Chords, Department S, Los Albertos, Suspiciously Elvis, Les Bods, Pussyliquor, Fragile Creatures, IAMWARFACE, Greenness, Hawkwind, The Blackheart Orchestra, The Woodentops, West Wickhams, Life, Night Flowers, Our Family Dog, The Godfathers, Fat Country Ted, Wargasm, Lazarus Kane, John, Full Colour (FKA Gauranga), Free Love, Via Tirana, Fruity Water, Blood Red Shoes, Queen Kwong, Girls In Synthesis, The Cool Greenhouse, Do Nothing, Los Fastidios, Dakka Skanks, Soho Bombshell, Cocaine P*ss, Lower Slaughter, Plastics, Dog In The Snow, Hugh Cornwell, Nine Below Zero, Charlie Austen, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, 40 Shillings On The Drum, Matilda’s Scoundrels, OMD, MiG 15, Mannequin Pussy, Dog Of Man, Wildwood Kin, Megan Lara Mae, The Luck, Bjork, False Advertising, High Praise, Harker, Orla Gartland, Violet Skies, Shakespears Sister, Delena, TR/ST, Ela Minus, Primal Scream, Holy Youth Movement, The Selecter, Rhoda Dakar, Emily Capell, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Hands Off Gretel, Mummy, The MIdwich Cuckoos, Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi, The Darling Buds, Helen Love, Snow Patrol, The Steve Hillage Band, Gong, UK Subs, Peter And The Test Tube Babies, Nuffin’, Tokyo Taboo, Yur Mum, Healthy Junkies, PollyPikPocketz, Bat For Lashes, Fontaines DC, Warm Drag, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Emily Barker, The Chats, Bad//Dreams, Crocodylus, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), BABii, Temples, Unexpected Gains, Adam Ant, Glam Skanks, Van Morrison, James Hunter, Dido, Sonia Stein, Slade, The Grimms, Adam Ant, Glam Skanks, Wife Swap USA, Stealing Sheep, Vide0, Stereo MC’s, L’Épée, Soft Walls, Ride, Pêtr Aleksänder, The Darkness, Rews, Penelope Isles, Itchy Kid, CIEL, New Model Army, Sean McGowan, Pick A Piper, Via Tirana, From The Jam, Starsha Lee, The Weird Things, PollyPikPocketz, The Pink Diamond Revue, How To Live, Paris Alexander, Vetiver, Treetop Flyers, Jacko Hooper, Forever Amy, O’Malley, Piroshka, Winter Gardens, Eva Katharina, Skinny Milk, Young Francis Hi-Fi, Negative Measures, Black Cat & The Boy, The Sweet, Novatines, Absolute Bowie.

